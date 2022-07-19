50-time e-challan defaulter’s vehicle impounded, fined

LAHORE:Traffic police has impounded a 50-time e-challan defaulter on Monday. The vehicle had reportedly committed signal violation 45 times and lane violation for at least five times. The driver was issued a fine of Rs24,000 also.

MAN DROWNS: A man fell into River Ravi on Monday. Reportedly, the unidentified man slipped into the water and drowned near Band Road Ameen Park river side close to Mian Salli Dera. Nearby people alerted Rescue 1122. Their divers rushed to the spot and started searching for him. The search in the water continued for the recovery of the victim.

FIRE: Valuables reduced to ashes in an incident of fire in a cotton-filled trawler on Raiwind Road on Monday. Reportedly, the driver was driving the vehicle, as he reached near Adda Plot, all of a sudden a fire broke out in the vehicle. Nearby people tried to extinguish the fire and alerted Rescue 1122. Firefighters reached the spot on information and doused the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

TWO ARRESTED: Shadman police has arrested two suspects for carrying liquor and illegal weapons on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Ali and Muzzamal. Police also recovered liquor, pistol, magazine and bullets from their custody. A case has been registered against them.

Drive against sale of tainted water starts: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) initiated an operation against those selling unhygienic water in the name of mineral water. The drive was started on the direction of Food Authority DG and food safety team raided the Masafi Water Plant in the Samanabad area here on Monday.

The production of the water filtration unit was stopped when the sample failed, officials said adding action was taken when the amount of arsenic in the water ready for supply was found higher than the standards. Shoaib Jadoon, DG Food Authority, said that stagnant water and very poor sanitation arrangements were also found at the place.