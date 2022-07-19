Two shot dead in Haripur

HARIPUR: Two persons were shot dead in different parts of the district, police said here on Monday.The police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Abdul Rasheed 65, a resident of Paniyan village and Owais Khan of Dingi village had some monetary dispute and both came across each other outside the Judicial Complex Haripur where Owais allegedly opened fire at Abdul Rasheed injuring him critically.

The injured was removed to Trauma Centre where the doctors pronounced him as brought dead. The policemen on security duty outside the Judicial Complex claimed to have arrested the fleeing accused.

The second murder was reported from Mohalla Bari, Sector No 1 Khalabat Township where a man allegedly shot his brother dead over a property dispute.Police said that Malik Abid allegedly opened fire at his elder brother Malik Wajid after an altercation which resulted in Wajid’s death on the spot. The police arrested the accused.