3 cops injured in Kohat attack

KOHAT: Three cops sustained injuries when miscreants hurled a hand-grenade at the Kaghazi check-post the previous night, police said on Monday.

They said that unidentified miscreants attacked the Kaghazi check-post with a hand-grenade that exploded with a big bang.As a result, check-post In-charge Rafiullah, constables Shamirul Hassan and Ameer Abbas, who were manning the check-post, sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment where their condition was stated to be stable.Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and started searching for the perpetrators. The Counter-Terrorism Department police station, Kohat, registered a case against unidentified miscreants.