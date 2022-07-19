Imran to address rallies for local govt polls in Karachi on Friday

Encouraged by the crucial by-elections for 20 seats in Punjab held this past Sunday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) central leadership has now shifted all its focus on another important front: the upcoming local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, and the NA-245 by-election.

PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan is expected to arrive in Sindh on Thursday to attend rallies in Karachi and Hyderabad, which, according to the party’s local leaders, will boost the electoral campaign in the two major cities of the province.

Khan will address an electoral rally in Hyderabad on Thursday and two rallies in Karachi on Friday. Former federal minister Ali Ahmed Khan has arrived in Karachi to lead electoral rallies in various parts of the city.

Meanwhile, PTI Sindh President and former federal minister Ali Zaidi said on Monday that after the victory in the by-elections in Punjab, the PTI would also emerge victorious in the LG polls.

He asked the residents of Karachi to follow Punjab’s people and leave their houses early in the morning on July 24 to cast their votes.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan got elected on the basis of rigging,” said Zaidi while addressing a news conference at the party office. “Both parties want to postpone the local government polls because they are afraid of their defeat.”

He said that neither does the Sindh chief minister have the ability to clean the storm water drains in the city nor are the LG bodies doing their work. He added that during his premiership, Khan had given funds to the constituencies to carry out development projects even in difficult situations.

Zaidi said Karachi needs a dignified and empowered mayor who can resolve the civic issues of the city. “The PTI will provide the city with a competent mayor after winning the LG polls with a majority.” he added. He warned that the PTI will not allow anyone to steal the election by rigging.