Security beefed up in Islamabad amid threat alerts

A view of Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of threat alerts, the Federal Capital Police have heightened the security in and around the capital.

In this regard, extra forces, including police commandos and Rangers were deployed at sensitive points and buildings in Red Zone, especially to provide protection to the foreign missions, the IGP Office said.

Besides, the search and combing operations were also conducted in areas marked by the intelligence agencies. These areas included Bhara Kahu, Nelore, Tarnol, Noon, Sihala, Bani Gala, Koral, Lui Bhir and Shahzad Town.

Police searched 150 houses, probed 100 suspects and checked 25 bikers. Moreover, they recovered one 12-bore gun and one 30-bore pistol.

The IGP Islamabad said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue operations in their respective areas.