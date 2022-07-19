US terms Imran’s statement of foreign conspiracy ‘false’

WASHINGTON: A top US official said the allegations of foreign conspiracy leveled by former prime minister Imran Khan were disturbing.

These allegations were termed false by the officer. Pakistan’s local media reported that this was stated by the Director of the Pakistan Desk, Neil W Hope when he was addressing a convention of Pakistani physicians in Atlantic City in New Jersey.

During the convention, former Pakistani ambassador to the US, Jalil Abbas Jilani, spoke of the difficult times of relations between the two countries. He suggested that there is a need for high-level talks to keep the partnership on track. “There is no truth in these allegations. We support a democratic government in Pakistan. We have nothing to do with its politics,” top US official said.