Ousted leader says he did ‘utmost’ for Sri Lanka

SAN FRANCISCO: A bomb scare at San Francisco airport sparked an evacuation of the international terminal on Friday evening, local police said.

By about midnight (0700 GMT), operations had returned to normal, the airport said.

Officers received a bomb threat and found a "suspicious package," the media relations team of the San Francisco Police Department wrote on Twitter during the early evening.

"Int’l (terminal) evacuated, EOD Unit investigating. We will provide live updates as the investigation continues. Expect delays as this may interrupt current airport operations."