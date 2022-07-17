Mob kills ‘robber’, injures another in Azizabad

A crowd of people killed a suspected robber and seriously injured another in Karachi’s Azizabad neighbourhood on Saturday, according to initial reports received.

The two suspected robbers were trying to escape on a motorbike after looting a mobile phone shop in Karimabad at gunpoint, but a crowd of people started pursuing them.

The suspects then abandoned their two-wheeler and were trying to flee on another motorbike they snatched from a man at a mechanic’s shop when the crowd caught both of them.

The mob beat them up severely, and during the torture, someone in the crowd opened fire and killed one of the suspects. After receiving information, police arrived on the scene and took the suspects to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said they found a pistol on one of the suspects, adding that they are looking for the man in the crowd who opened fire on the robbers and killed one of them.

According to SHO Kamran Haider, the man who fired the shots disappeared from the scene, while both the deceased and the injured are yet to be identified.