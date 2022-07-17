TikTok to BookTok

TikTok is the fastest growing and most popular social media app today. Despite its many flaws, TikTok is not all about memes, impersonations and slander. For instance, the sub-community BookTok has become a popular hub for users to rate and review books and recommend them to their followers. While screen-based social media is generally regarded as an adversary to reading books, the BookTok community can encourage healthy reading habits among TikToks young user base.
According to the World Economic Forum, BookTok is helping drive a resurgence in US book sales, with 825 million print books sold in 2021, the most since 2004. This is indeed a positive trend and challenges the notion that greater digitization is a threat to books.
Dr Intikhab Ulfat
Karachi
