Imran creating chaos to become permanent PM: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has said that PTI’s response to the Supreme Court’s ruling in the deputy speaker ruling case was typical of their politics of entitlement as Imran Khan has a problem with every institution that does not help him to become the permanent Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“Imran seems to only agree to decisions which lead to his personal and political aggrandisement, which is becoming the permanent feature of ex-prime minister of Pakistan,” she said after PTI's reaction to the verdict of Supreme Court and allegations against all the institutions of the country.

Sherry Rehman said the politics of constant incitement to violence if their political ends are not aided and abetted, is only creating political chaos in the country, and fuelling the fragility they have left behind. “It is time to hold the PTI accountable for their dangerous narrative that incites violence against the government and all institutions that don’t rule in their favour, whether it is the Election Commission of Pakistan or the courts,” she said.

She said after the SC formally buried the “regime change” conspiracy narrative of the former Prime Minister, the entire PTI, including Imran Khan, should have apologised for their unconstitutional actions. “Our Constitution cannot be twisted to assist the self-serving motives of people like Khan, always willing to sacrifice Pakistan’s interests for his political gain,” she said.

The Minister for Climate Change said the trust stored within the deputy speaker’s office to act independently and impartially was shattered, and without the Supreme Court stepping in, could have set a dangerous precedent to misuse the law. “We have seen enough dictators do that. No more now,” she said.

The PPP Vice President said this verdict should be the last nail in the coffin of any rumours about a cipher or a foreign conspiracy against the former government. “If Imran keeps questioning all decisions that do not provide a scaffolding for his power, then it is clear that PTI seems to have only one thing in mind, political disorder, as a threat to the country’s stability,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said Imran Khan cannot continue opposing every decision and institution that does not help him come to power, especially after presenting only a partial cipher to the court.

She said if there is any truth to the conspiracy claims, then PTI should be honest in presenting the full case. Lashing out and mindlessly claiming that the decision is biased or “behind closed doors” is juvenile and only seeks to worsen the PTI’s image. They act like they are above the law nor can they be held accountable, which is ridiculous,” she said.