President gives assent to Rahmatullil Alameen Authority bill

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday gave his assent to the National Rahmatullil Alameen and Khatamun Nabiyeen Authority Bill 2022. The president gave his assent to the said bill under Article 75 of the constitution. The bill provides for the formation of Rahmatullil Alameen and Khatamun Nabiyeen Authority.
TIMERGARA: Employees of the erstwhile state of Dir on Friday alleged that the Lower Dir district administration was...
PESHAWAR: Vice-Chancellor Women’s University Swabi Prof Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi has said that all religions called...
MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said the government was taking all possible...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has said that PTI’s response to the Supreme...
MANSEHRA: The Balakot police on Friday stopped tourists and youngsters from getting closer to the Kunhar River and...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan and Chinese navies conducted a joint naval exercise, ‘Sea Guardians-2022’, in Shanghai,...
Comments