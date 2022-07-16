Hamza makes it to Junior World Golf C’ship

LAHORE: Hamza Bilal Sarfaraz, 18, has captured the attention of golf enthusiasts by qualifying for the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championship, held in California at Torrey Pines – South Golf Course from July 12 to 15.

Hamza appeared in the qualifying match of 18 holes on provisional basis, held in the UK, representing his university. “My round got off to a rocky start, two really bad bogeys. I was +3 or +4 at the turn. The back 9, I really stepped on the gas and made three or four birdies coming in,” says Hamza. “On the last hole, I was 140 or 150 yards and stuck my pitching wedge to two feet. That turned out to be the decisive birdie because there were like five players at +2, for the final spot,” he adds.

The final birdie got Hamza a ticket to San Diego and an opportunity to exhibit his skills.

Hamza confidently scored 80, +8 in the first round and then 81 and 84 in the next two rounds, missing the cut for the fourth round. However, his first appearance has built his confidence.

As a result of his qualification for the IMGA event, he has received an invitation to participate in the FGC Callaway Junior World Golf Championship at Palm Springs, California, to be held from July 18-20.

PGF president Gen Hilal Hussain, in recognition of Humza’s high achievement, presented him with a PGF blazer and a tie. “The point is, he earned the spot through his own hardwork, I simply stepped in to dress him up suitably for Pakistan!” says Hilal.