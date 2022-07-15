Hamza hails SC verdict on PTI’s conspiracy theory

By Our correspondent

Ag APP

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the person, who has been misleading the nation continuously by telling lies, has once again been exposed before the nation.

According to a handout, the chief minister in a statement on Thursday, said that the false politics and the baseless allegations levelled by Imran Niazi had also been fully exposed. The Supreme Court judgement is historic which has once again buried the doctrine of necessity, he added. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister of that time Imran Khan, Deputy Speaker and the Law Minister took the oath of allegiance to the Constitution but instead committed violation of the Constitution.

The chief minister said that those violating the Constitution would have to be brought in the court of law which can stop the violation of the Constitution by such violators in future.

The chief minister welcomed the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court which clarified that the article V of the Constitution had been used to violate the Constitution. Article VI will be imposed on those who wreaked havoc with the Constitution and it is the responsibility of the Parliament, he stated.

The chief minister underscored that the Supreme Court judgement also buried the conspiracy narrative of PTI and the nation had come to know the difference between the patriots and the looters. The Supreme Court clarified that no conspiracy happened, he maintained.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the gang of the violators of the law and Constitution which call itself PTI was robbing the representation of the general public and is still trying to do so. He said that the people would reject this conspiracy gang in the by-elections. Those trampling upon the Constitution have started threatening the courts after the Supreme Court judgement. The judiciary should also take notice of such threats and hold this gang who are found involved in doing contempt of the institutions accountable and they should also be legally proceeded against, the chief minister concluded.