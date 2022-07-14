IPC-POA meeting today to discuss PSB constitution

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) officials is scheduled for Thursday (today) to discuss the controversial clauses of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) constitution approved during Dr Fahmida Mirza's tenure as the Minister Inter-Provincial Coordination.

The new Pakistan Sports Board Constitution has become a totally controversial document as it was believed to give overwhelming powers to Pakistan Sports Board ignoring other important stakeholders altogether.

The new Pakistan Sports Board Constitution that has already been rejected by the akistan Olympic Association and federations is aimed at destroying the harmony among the sport's stakeholders which is of utmost importance for the promotion of sports.

Secondly, the new document is also considered against the spirit of the Olympic Charter that every country must follow to stay in harmony with the Olympic family.