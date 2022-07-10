Five squash players to play four int’l events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s five squash players are to play four low-priced international events next month.
Ammad Fareed and Salman Saleem will participate in the $5000 The Northern Joe Cup to be held in Manchester, England from July 29 to August 2.
According to its draws, 9/16 seed Amaad will be playing against unseeded Finnlay Withington from England and 9/16 seed Salman is up against wildcard Oscar Beach from England.
Asim Khan, Hamza Sharif, Ammad Fareed, and Salman Saleem will play the $10,000 North Coast Open scheduled in Coffs Harbour, Australia from August 17-21.
Abdul Malik Khan will take part in the $5000 Torneo Profesional Mexicano De Squash scheduled in Mexico from August 18-21.
Ammad Fareed is also featuring in the $3000 NSW Squash Open scheduled in Sydney, Australia from August 25-28.
NICHOLASVILLE, United States: Canada’s Adam Svensson fired a five-under par 67 to remain atop the leaderboard when...
DOLE, France: A teammate of the Tour de France defending champion Tadej Pogacar has tested positive for Covid-19, and...
LOS ANGELES: Wales captain Gareth Bale said Friday the chance to bring his expertise and skills to a young Los Angeles...
KARACHI: The country’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam will leave for Birmingham a bit earlier.Although wrestling...
NEW DELHI: Utilise those players who are in form, don’t go by reputation alone, and prepare to make tough calls even...
TOKYO: France captain Charles Ollivon said the Six Nations champions needed to put their “heart and soul” into...
Comments