Five squash players to play four int’l events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s five squash players are to play four low-priced international events next month.

Ammad Fareed and Salman Saleem will participate in the $5000 The Northern Joe Cup to be held in Manchester, England from July 29 to August 2.

According to its draws, 9/16 seed Amaad will be playing against unseeded Finnlay Withington from England and 9/16 seed Salman is up against wildcard Oscar Beach from England.

Asim Khan, Hamza Sharif, Ammad Fareed, and Salman Saleem will play the $10,000 North Coast Open scheduled in Coffs Harbour, Australia from August 17-21.

Abdul Malik Khan will take part in the $5000 Torneo Profesional Mexicano De Squash scheduled in Mexico from August 18-21.

Ammad Fareed is also featuring in the $3000 NSW Squash Open scheduled in Sydney, Australia from August 25-28.