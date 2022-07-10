Six dead, as many injured in Narowal accident

NAROWAL: Six people were killed and as many injured when a passenger bus collided with a car on the Noorkot Road in Narowal on Saturday.
The deceased were residents of Shakargarh, five of whom belonged to the same family. According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place due to overspeeding.
According to rescue officials, a bus travelling from Shakargarh to Lahore hit a car coming from the front, killing three women and two men, including the driver, on the spot.
The deceased were on their way to Shakargarh from Lahore to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.
