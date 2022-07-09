Rs25,000 notified as minimum wages in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government’s labour and human resources department Friday notified minimum wages of Rs25,000 for unskilled adult and juvenile workers.

The notification reads: “Under the Sindh Minimum Wages Act, 2015, the Sindh government declared that the minimum wages of Rs25,000 per month for unskilled adult and juvenile workers employed in all industrial, and commercial hubs should be as given from June 1, 2022.”

The minimum rates of wages should be applied uniformly throughout the province. The female workers should be given the same minimum wages as allowed to male workers. The daily and weekly working hours and conditions of overtime work and work on weekly days of rest and on paid holidays, in respect of the unskilled adult and juvenile workers of the given category, should be regulated by the Sindh Factories Act, 2015, Payment of Wages Act, 2015 and other relevant labour laws.

The minimum rates of wages of other categories of workers such as skilled and semi-skilled employed in any industry, should in no case be less than the minimum rate of wages, now for unskilled adult and juvenile workers in the Sindh province. The employers in all industries, whether registered or unregistered should pay to the adult unskilled and juvenile workers at the rate not less than that proposed in the schedule worth Rs25,000.

Employers should also revise, where necessary, the rate of remuneration for piece rated workers so as to ensure that the worker in each piece rate occupation is enabled to earn not less than Rs120 per hour in a working day.

The minimum rates of wages should not be regarded as maximum rates and existing wages, higher than the minimum wages now fixed, should not be reduced. The employers, however, should be free to pay higher wages either unilaterally on their initiative or by collective agreement in view of any special consideration, including experience or higher cost of living, to a particular.

The minimum rates of wages should be applicable to whole time workers, including temporary piece rated workers, with effect from the date of notification. The workers should continue to enjoy such facilities like free accommodation, house rent, water, electricity, conveyance, free medical gratuity, pension, bonus, and any kind of insurance, provident fund, recreation, free food, subsidised food, education, holidays and leaves with pay, attendance allowance and any other benefits already provided by the employer. No variable or incentive allowance or value of welfare facilities shall be adjusted against the minimum rates of wages.