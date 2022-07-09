MoU signed on academic cooperation

LAHORE:An MoU signing ceremony was held between Pakistan Research Centre for a Community with Shared Future, Communication University of China (CUC), Beijing, China and Ankara Centre for Crisis and Policy Research (ANKASAM), Ankara, Turkey.
Mr Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, Pakistan Research Centre for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), Communication University of China (CUC), Beijing China and Prof Mehmet Seyfettin Erol, President, Ankara Centre for Crisis and Policy Research (ANKASAM), Ankara, Turkey signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.
Both institutions agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation, exchange experiences and views. Furthermore, they also agreed to work together in academic sector.It was also decided that both parties would facilitate various conferences, seminars, and Roundtable discussions for people of Pakistan and Turkey. Both parties showed willingness for any kind of future
cooperation.
