Afridi named KPL Brand Ambassador

KARACHI: Kashmir Premier League has named former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as their Brand Ambassador for the second edition of the league.

The announcement was formally made in Karachi during a press meeting.

The legendary cricketer was part of KPL as brand ambassador and captain of Rawalakot Hawks in the first edition.

The mega cricketing event is aimed at promoting Kashmir’s importance and talent at global level. The league is designed to provide the young cricket talent of AJ&K with a quality platform through which they can exhibit their skills.

While addressing the press conference, the superstar used Kashmir Premier League’s slogan #KheloAzaadiSe as this hashtag commemorates the unity among people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

Afridi was one of the mega stars of T20 cricket worldwide. He played 99 T20 games for Pakistan, taking 98 wickets and scoring four half centuries, one of them coming in the final of the 2009 World T20 against Sri Lanka. He played for T20 teams around the world, including in Australia, England and India.