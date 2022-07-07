Shah aims to play faultless judo

KARACHI: Aiming accuracy in the execution of his plans, Tokyo-based two-time Olympian judoka Shah Hussain plans not to make any foul during the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

“Fouls in the past hurt me and this time I have decided not to make a foul and will win all my fights in the Commonwealth Games inshaAllah,” Shah told 'The News' in an interview from Tokyo.

It will be a testing event for Shah who will play for the first time in international circuit in -90 kilogramme weight category.

He has played in -100 kg in his entire career.

Shah clinched silver in the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, the first-ever medal from a Pakistani judoka. In 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, judo was not included. It means Shah will field in Birmingham as one of the hot title favourites, having the experience of featuring in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Undergoing hectic training under Japanese coach Komichi Toshiki in Tokyo, Shah said he is fully fit and is focusing on his job.

“I am in top shape, having raised my training time-frame to around eight hours. Coach is with me everytime, he is very hard working and I am now completely focussed on the job,” Shah said.

“I am not targeting anything less than a gold medal this time as silver and bronze will not have any worth for me at this stage of my career. I know how to tackle pressure,” said Shah, son of Olympian boxer Hussain Shah.

Shah has a realistic gold chance this time in the quadrennial event in which Qaiser Afridi will also represent Pakistan in judo event.

“I have targetted three top fighters and am analysing their strong and weak points by watching their videos. Hopefully I will beat them,” Shah said. Shah will leave for Birmingham on July 28 and he is confident to reduce weight by then. “My plan is to bring my weight down to 92kg in Tokyo and the rest will be managed by the time of the weigh-in in Birmingham inshaAllah,” said Shah, who will fight on August 3.

Besides working on skills and other areas, Shah also runs for an hour daily in the morning. “I run for an hour early in the morning by riverside. It helps me achieve top fitness and stamina. It's too hot here but it's a blessing for me as I need to reduce my weight. Gym training, weight training and riding are also part of my routine,” Shah said.

Shah's Commonwealth Games stint will also determine his future, especially his 2024 Paris Olympics bid. If he fails to click in Birmingham then he may wrap-up his playing career.

It will also be the first time that Shah will be competing in the country of his birth.