Iesco extends date for bills’ payment

Islamabad : The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has extended date for payment of outstanding bills due to Eid holidays.

Due to Eid holidays, customers of batch no. 8, whose electricity bills were due on 08.07.2022 have been extended till 13.07.2022. Now Batch No. 8 customers can deposit their electricity bills till 13.07.2022 without any Late Payment Surcharge, said a press release. Necessary instructions have been issued to all banks, post offices and other formations.