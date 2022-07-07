Iesco extends date for bills’ payment

Islamabad : The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has extended date for payment of outstanding bills due to Eid holidays.
Due to Eid holidays, customers of batch no. 8, whose electricity bills were due on 08.07.2022 have been extended till 13.07.2022. Now Batch No. 8 customers can deposit their electricity bills till 13.07.2022 without any Late Payment Surcharge, said a press release. Necessary instructions have been issued to all banks, post offices and other formations.
Islamabad : The ever increasing Liquefied Petroleum Gas prices may lead the country to an ecological disaster as more...
Islamabad : Pakistan Academy of Letters has published a comprehensive book ‘History of Potohari Literature’ to...
Islamabad : The District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Zaeem Zia has said that balance between population and resources...
Islamabad : Pakistan and Iran have agreed to benefit from each other's expertise in the field of vocational and...
Islamabad : A plantation campaign commenced at the news campus of International Islamic University, Islamabad on...
Rawalpindi : Regional Transport Authority Rawalpindi on Wednesday warned the transporters against overcharging public...
Comments