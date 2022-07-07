Imran’s interim bail extended till July 18

ISLAMABAD: A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday extended the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Imran Khan till July 18, in different First Information Reports (FIRs).
District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti heard the petition seeking pre-arrest bail of PTI chief. The counsel for the petitioner, Dr Baber Awan appeared before the court and requested the court to grant one time exemption from hearing to his client, Imran Khan.
The court accepted the request and extended the interim bail. Meanwhile, the same court also granted pre-arrest bails to PTI leaders Shah Farman and Shahram Tarkai against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each. It might be mentioned here that various police stations had registered a total of 15 FIRs against PTI leaders for vandalising the public property during the long march.
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar players won traditional wrestling competitions on Wednesday in which over 100 wrestlers...
TIMERGARA: Local Government and Rural Development Department in the Lower Dir district has chalked out a plan for...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of the additional judges of Balochistan High...
LAHORE: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is aiming to anchor better road safety for everyone sharing the road, through advanced...
SUKKUR: The ongoing spell of heavy rains with gust winds that lashed out various parts of the province, especially the...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Inter-Services Public Services ...
Comments