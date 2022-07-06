KP govt to conduct environmental profiling

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday decided to conduct environmental profiling of the province and to introduce zig-zag technology in the brick kilns to control environmental pollution.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the KP Environmental Protection Council here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a handout.

Provincial cabinet members Ishtiaq Urmar, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, administrative secretaries of relevant departments, non-official members of the council and other officials attended the meeting.

The participants approved the Rules of Procedure of Councils with necessary changes and the constitution of various committees. The forum was briefed in detail about the constitution of the council, its powers, responsibilities and other related matters.

There was an agreement on the need for the latest equipment for the monitoring of water and air pollution as well as to install automatic sensors to monitor the pollution from industrial units or activities. It was decided to install water recycling plants in the industrial zones.

The forum was informed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Climate Change Policy and Action Plan 2022 have been prepared and would be presented before the cabinet for approval.

Necessary amendments have been proposed in the Environmental Protection Act 2014 aimed at effectively controlling environmental pollution whereas an additional clause has been included in the Act to impose a ban on the use of plastic bags.

The chief minister directed the officials to ensure the implementation of the relevant rules and regulations and to keep a vigilant eye on the industrial units causing environmental pollution.

Mahmood Khan said the power of cancellation of no-objection certificates of such industrial units would be assigned to the Environmental Protection Agency.

He directed the officials to make the Building Control Authority operational.