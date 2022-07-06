Flood devastation continues in Upper Chitral

CHITRAL: The flood devastation continued in Upper Chitral on Tuesday as the river annihilated over 700 kanals of land and washed away a bridge in Khuzh and Unawich villages, respectively.

Khuzh and Dewangul villages have been cut off from the rest of the district over the last four days, creating a shortage of essential items in the areas.

“Thousands of trees on 1,000 acres of land has been destroyed and people have suffered a loss of millions of rupees but neither the elected representatives nor the government officials bothered to visit us,” complained Attiqur Rahman.

He said the local people had warned the authorities and elected representatives about the impending devastation but no one heeded the repeated pleas.

The affected resident said the river had washed away trees and orchards spread over hundreds of acres of land and the devastation was still going on.In Unawhich village, the floodwater swept away a bridge, disconnecting the upper parts of Yarkhun from the rest of the district.“A crisis-like situation has developed in the area. The government must move in to facilitate or else it will be too late,” warned Zarbahar Akhunzada, a local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.