Turkish Land Forces Commander calls on General Bajwa, CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: General Musa Avsever, Commander of Turkish Land Forces called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the General Headquarters here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between the two brotherly countries were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said. "We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities," General Bajwa said. Both sides agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields. He also pledged to play his role in further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier, General Musa Avsever, Commander of Turkish Land Forces called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Commitee Gen Nadeem Raza at the General Staff at the JCS Headquarters, Chaklala.