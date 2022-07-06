Children trapped in Korang Nullah rescued

ISLAMABAD: Four children trapped in Korang Nullah flowing within the limits of Bani Gala police station were rescued on Tuesday.According to the Islamabad administration spokesperson, the children were swept away by the fast flowing water.The rescue operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) Aneel Saeed.
Talking to APP, the AC (Secretariat) said the rescued children including 14-year-old Mustafa, 13-year-old Dilawar, eleven-year-old Rafiullah and eight-year-old Noor were real brothers and residents of Bani Gala.
