PHF chief asked to appear before NA body

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has refused to listen to secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa, directing the federation’s official to ensure the president’s presence in the next meeting.
Nawab Sher Waseer, the chairman of the Committee asked Bajwa to ensure President PHF Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar’s presence in the next meeting. “We are not ready to listen to you. We want Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad to brief the committee on the hockey affairs. At all costs his presence should be ensured in the next committee’s meeting,” said Waseer.
LONDON: Arsenal have completed the signing of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus for a fee of around £45 million ,...
ISLAMABAD: Serious life threats have forced me to go for a bullet-proof vehicle, revealed Pakistan Cricket Board ...
LONDON: Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle to sign Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination wants security forces to be...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board and the Punjab government are to sign an MoU on Thursday according to which 33...
KARACHI: Central Punjab Blues and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues continue to dominate their respective pools in the National...
Comments