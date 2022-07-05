PHF chief asked to appear before NA body

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has refused to listen to secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Asif Bajwa, directing the federation’s official to ensure the president’s presence in the next meeting.

Nawab Sher Waseer, the chairman of the Committee asked Bajwa to ensure President PHF Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar’s presence in the next meeting. “We are not ready to listen to you. We want Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad to brief the committee on the hockey affairs. At all costs his presence should be ensured in the next committee’s meeting,” said Waseer.