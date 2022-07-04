PTI apologised to Lu; record received: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the government has received record of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf apologising to US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, who Imran Khan claimed was involved in a “foreign conspiracy” to overthrow his government and had sent a threatening message to him.

Khawaja Asif said there was evidence of a meeting of a PTI leader with Donald Lu and an apology to the US government. “Imran Khan’s balloon has popped and he is now begging forgiveness from Donald Lu. A man who was raising slogans against the US, is now begging for its forgiveness,” he added.

He said that Imran Khan had sent a message to the United States that he made a mistake and wanted to fix things with it and relations should start where from they were broken.

Reacting to it, PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry said Khawaja Asif was trying to create confusion with his habitual false and twisted talk. In a statement released by the PTI media cell, he said taking his views seriously was a serious insult to seriousness itself. “Donald Lu’s hand was evident in the letter but the imported government denies it, while Imran Khan had exposed his role in the National Security Committee meeting and the Crime Minister also verified it. People, who conspired against an elected government at the behest of foreign forces, are still trying to win US support,” he added.

He said the nation knew about Khawaja Asif’s statement about American ventilators while Imran Khan always worked for national interest by rejecting the US agenda. “Imran Khan protested against drone attacks; said absolutely not to the US on its demand for bases; paved the way for peace in Afghanistan through talks, while begging to the US and other foreign forces is the trait of courtiers of the Sharifs. They cannot revive their lost respect through rumour-mongering,” he added.