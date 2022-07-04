PA session to be held as per SC order: Pervaiz

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that it is the responsibility of all parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Q and PMLN to accept the orders of the Supreme Court and implement them in good faith.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the Assembly session would be held in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court, impartiality and transparency would be ensured in the Assembly, including a good and friendly atmosphere and the Assembly officers would conduct their affairs in accordance with the Constitution, law and rules, Pervaiz added.

He said that Hamza Shehbaz had also assured the Supreme Court that he and his cabinet would complete the process of by-elections in a fair and transparent manner in the light of the decision. The rulers will not use law enforcement agencies against the opposition and no development schemes or funds will be given in the by-election constituencies. He said that the government should strictly implement the decision of the Supreme Court on transfers and postings. If there is a tender in the by-election constituencies, it is the duty of the government to terminate it immediately in the light of the decision of the Supreme Court.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi further said that as per the decision of the Supreme Court, all political parties, ministers and advisers would not violate the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and would refrain from interfering in administrative matters.