Stray kite string injures man

LAHORE: A 35-year-old man was injured by the string of a stray kite near Sherakot Stop Bund Road on Sunday. The bike-rider identified as Rashid Ali, son of Ghulam Rasool, was passing through Bund Road when a kite string slit his throat.

He was rushed to hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger. CCPO took notice of the incident and ordered SP Iqbal Town to submit a report in this regard.