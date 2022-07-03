PTI allegedly reaches out to US official it reviled

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has allegedly extended a friendly gesture to the same US official whom they accused of threatening Imran Khan-led previous government, Geo TV reported.
PTI’s Secretary Overseas Dr Abdullah Riar has allegedly contacted US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and told him to forget the past and move forward.
It is pertinent to mention that PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Kept accusing Donald Lu of threatening Pakistan. When contacted, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry replied that he could only comment after verifying the news.
During the political committee meeting of PTI, Imran Khan claimed that US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu had threatened Pakistan.
