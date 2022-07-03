Four held for attacking anti-encroachment team

Police arrested four suspects for attacking an anti-encroachment team in Saadi Garden and Sachal Goth.
Police said a large number of residents staged a protest against the encroachment drive and attacked the police and anti-encroachment team by pelting stones and damaging police mobile vans. Following the incident, police arrested four suspects.
Drug peddler killed
A suspected robber was killed during an alleged encounter with the police in Sohrab Goth on Saturday.
The shootout took place when the police, acting on a tip-off about the presence of drug peddlers, conducted a raid on their vice-den and the suspects opened fire at them in a bid to escape. In retaliation, the police fired back. As a result, one drug peddler was killed while his companions escaped.
