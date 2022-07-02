Man strangled by brother-in-law for ‘honour’

LAHORE:A man was killed by his brother-in-law in the name of honour in the limits of Wahdat Colony police on Friday.

The accused also wounded the victim's sister Kiran, his brother-in-law Husnain Raza and a friend Hamza with a sharp-edged weapon. The injured were admitted to hospital. The accused identified as Assad had nursed a grudge against the victim Nafar Abbas who had married the accused’s sister after elopement three years ago.

The accused strangled the victim to death with electric wire and later wounded Kiran, Husnain Raza and Hamza with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused escaped from the scene. Body was shifted to the morgue. On information of the incident, a police team, including SP Iqbal Town Ammara Sherazi reached the spot and collected forensic evidences.

Boy recovered: Sanda police recovered a four-month-old abducted boy and handed over him to his mother. The accused Salman alias Roman had abducted the boy Tamjeed from his house. He wanted to marry the child's mother. The woman refused the proposal, on which he kidnapped her son. Police arrested the accused from Islampura.

Dismissed cop arrested: Naulakha Investigation police arrested a dismissed constable for looting citizens in the provincial metropolis. The accused constable Maqsood Ahmed committed robberies in the areas of Brandreth Road, McLeod Road and Railway Station. He was dismissed from the Police Department in 2017.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 940 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 1,035 were injured. Out of this, 626 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 409 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

BIKE THIEVES: Two suspected bike thieves were arrested by Qila Gujjar Singh police on Friday. They were identified as Shahid and Amanat Ali. Police also recovered six bikes, mobile phone and illegal weapon from their custody. The suspects confessed of many bids, police claimed.