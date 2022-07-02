PPP’s local leader booked for assaulting presiding officer

SUKKUR: A case has been registered against PPP’s local leader Ghulam Muhammad Junejo for slapping a presiding officer during the first phase of the local bodies’ elections on June 24 in 14 districts of Sindh.

According to the details, the video of the PPP leader had gone viral, in which he could be seen slapping the presiding officer, Dr Ghansham Das.

An FIR was registered late Thursday night against Ghulam Muhammad Junejo and five others for disrupting the polling process, creating violence and assaulting polling staff on the complaint of Dr Ghansham after the ECP had taken notice of the incident.

However, no arrest has been made by the police as the main accused is reportedly on the run.

In addition, Dr Muhammad Shoaib Suddle, the chief of a single-member SC commission on minorities’ rights also took notice of the incident, while DG commission Qasim Khan has sought a detailed report from SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi.

The petition was submitted by a local lawyer in the apex court, seeking justice for Dr Ghansham. The lawyer, while talking to The News, hoped that justice would done with the victim.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Sindh Health Department also suspended Junejo after he was seen slapping the presiding officer and subsequent media coverage of the incident.