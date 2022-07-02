Rs4.9bn spent on 3,938 uplift schemes in Sargodha division

SARGODHA: Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed has said that funds amounting to Rs 4.9 billion have so far been spent on 3,938 ongoing schemes in the division, which are 97pc of the total allocated funds.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on the progress of ongoing development schemes at his office here on Friday. The meeting was informed that Rs 1.11 billion out of the allocated funds of Rs 1.36 billion had so far been utilised on 585 ongoing schemes in Sargodha district, Rs 936.3 million out of Rs 1.11 billion allocated for 714 schemes in Khushab district, Rs 2.2 billion out of Rs 2.63 billion for 1,255 schemes in Mianwali district and Rs 940 million for 1,384 schemes in Bhakkar district.

The commissioner directed the officials to complete the development projects timely. The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners of four districts, director development, deputy director technical and officials of other departments, including Public Health Engineering, Highways, Building and Local Government.

COLLECTIVE EFFORTS NEEDED TO CONTROL DENGUE: Pakistan Medical Association Sargodha president Dr Sikandar Hayat said that collective efforts were needed to control dengue mosquitoes.

Talking to the agency here on Friday, he said that the district administration had taken comprehensive measures to tackle the dengue virus, adding that dengue fever had now become a global problem.

He said: “The monsoon season has begun, which favours the dengue larvae breeding, so we should clean our houses, offices, shops and bazaars.” A special ward had also been set up in the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital for dengue patients where a team of doctors and paramedical staff is available round-the-clock, he added.

29 PROCLAIMED OFFENDERS ARRESTED: Sargodha police arrested 29 proclaimed offenders and court absconders from different areas during the last 24 hours.

The police conducted raids in various areas and arrested 29 POs - Ashraf, Nadeem, Younas, Usama, Numan, Adnan, Azeem, Khurram, Irfan, Afzal, Markash, Zafar, Ghulam, Fareed, Mehmood, Waqas, Ansar, Idrees, Nisar, Akram, Faisal, Naveed, Razzaq, Asghar, Saleem, Jabbar, Qadeer, Siddique and Bashir. The accused were wanted by the police in a number of murder and dacoity cases.

UNINTERRUPTED POWER SUPPLY DURING EID DAYS: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) would provide uninterrupted electricity to the citizens during three days of Eidul Azha.

According to a Fesco Sargodha circle office spokesman on Friday, in line with the special directives of the Fesco chief executive officer, the SE circle office Sargodha gave directives to all XENs and SDOs concerned to ensure 100 per cent supply of electricity on three days of Eidul Azha. According to the spokesman of the SE Sargodha circle, Ibrar Ahmed, all staff would monitor electricity supply related matters closely after visiting the feeders, grids and power stations during Eid days.

MAN ELECTROCUTED: A man was electrocuted in the limits of Sahiwal police station on Friday. Police said that Saleem (49) r/o Muzamil Colony was going to a market when he touched a live wire of an electric pole. As a result, he received electric shock and died on the spot. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the body to the THQ Hospital. Police are investigating.