CM fixes timeline to complete augmentation of K-IV project

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while reviewing the progress on the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV’s augmentation works of phase-I of the project of 260 mgd capacity has set a timeline for starting the project in October 2022, and completing and commissioning it by January 2024.

Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, with the support of LG Secretary Najam Shah and K-IV Project Director Salahuddin, briefed the meeting at the CM House on Thursday that the total cost of the project would come to around Rs53 billion.

The first 72-inch-diameter pipeline of 28km would be laid from the first reservoir to be constructed near Darsano Chano to Y-Junction Landhi Town via Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Quaid-e-Azam Park, North-Western area, Bakra Mandi up to Landhi Town. The pipeline would carry 65 mgd water for the locality living within that 28km area.

The second reservoir would be constructed near Gadap, from where a 96- and a 72-inch-diameter pipeline would be laid up to COD (28km and 96 inches), then from COD to Gulbai (14km and 72 inches).

The pipeline would carry 65 mgd water each to COD and Gulbai. The pipeline would cover parts of Gulzar-e-Hijri, University Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, the Askari Amusement Park locality, SITE and Gulbai.

A 28.5km long and 72-inch-diameter pipeline would be laid from the third reservoir to be constructed at around Taiser Town to Banaras via Surjani Town. The CM approved the plan and directed the PD to get NOCs for road crossing, railway crossings and the existing utility crossing for laying the pipeline so that all these formalities could be completed before awarding the construction contract in October.

He directed the LG minister to ensure that the order for manufacturing the pipeline is issued in October so that the laying of the pipeline could be started in November. He said that between November 2022 and November 2023, the laying of the pipeline on all the routes must be completed so that the project could be handed over to the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board for commissioning.

He also said that he would keep reviewing the progress of the work, while the LG minister and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput would also keep visiting the project sites. The CM said the federal government is also going to expedite the construction of the K-IV project, so the provincial government has to complete its augmentation to make the entire project functional by November 2023. “The people of this city need water, and we’re committed to providing it to them.”

The meeting was also attended by the law adviser to the CM, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the principal secretary to the CM, Fayaz Jatoi, and other relevant officials.