Show-cause notice to minister

Lahore: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Punjab Home Minister Attaullah Tarar for violating the code of conduct. A notice, copy of which is available with The News, was served to the minister by the District Monitoring Officer Jhang for visiting PP-125 and PP-127 Jhang and meeting with the people of the constituencies ahead of the July 17 by-polls. The DMO has asked the minister to appear on July 1 in person or with his lawyer for explanation.