Amir Liaquat’s children opposed to exhumation of his body, SHC told

Karachi: Police informed the Sindh High Court on Wednesday that the legal heirs of the late MNA Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain were opposed to the exhumation of his body for an autopsy.

Filing a reply to a petition against the exhumation of Hussain’s body, the SHO of the Brigade police station submitted that police had moved an application for the conduct of Section 174 of the CrPC for necessary proceedings as per the law; however, the children of the late MNA moved an application with the judicial magistrate, saying that they did not want a postmortem on their father’s body.

He said that additional police surgeon issued a medico- legal certificate in which it was reported that nothing can be opined regarding the cause of death of the deceased on the basis of external examination of the body.

He said that the judicial magistrate had allowed the application of the legal heirs and directed the police to hand over the body to the legal heirs of the deceased. The court, after taking the report on record, adjourned the hearing, repeating the notices to the unserved respondents.

The SHC had suspended the judicial magistrate’s order with regard to the exhumation of the late MNA’s body till further orders. The interim order came on a petition filed by Hussain’s children against the judicial magistrate’s June 18 order that constituted a medical board for the exhumation of his body.