Man guns down sister

Islamabad: In an episode of honour killing, a young man allegedly gunned down his sister on Tuesday in a village in Kirpa falling in the jurisdiction of Koral Police Station assuming that she had developed relations with a youth in the area, the police spokesman said.
While her family claimed that the victim was married against her will four months back and she had filed for divorce from her husband. On Tuesday afternoon when her divorce was finalised, her brother gunned her down after exchange of harsh words.
