Swiatek into Wimbledon second round with 36th successive win

London: World number one Iga Swiatek racked up her 36th successive victory to reach the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday, equalling the winning streak of Monica Seles in 1990.

French Open champion Swiatek defeated Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-0, 6-3 to remain undefeated since February.It was Swiatek's first match on grass this season after she opted not to play any warm-up events before Wimbledon.

“I knew it was going to be tricky. I am pretty happy I came back and did it in two sets,” she said in her on-court interview.

“I feel I have only played 12 weeks of my life on grass but the whole atmosphere and tradition is pumping me up and just looking forward to the next matches.

“Swiatek had been picked to open proceedings on Centre Court on Tuesday - an honour given to the reigning women's champion but handed to the Pole because Australian Ashleigh Barty retired earlier this year.

The 21-year-old Pole will face Dutch lucky loser Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove for a place in the last 32.