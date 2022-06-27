5 tehsils of Mansehra: LG reps to take oath tomorrow

MANSEHRA: The local government representatives of five tehsils of Mansehra district would take oath of their respective offices on June 28.

The elected representatives in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who were elected in the second phase of the local government elections had taken oath of their respective offices on June 20.

Mansehra was the only district of the province where the oath-taking ceremonies couldn’t be held as the returning officers were either on leave or transferred to the other districts.

A notification issued by the Provincial Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said three officers were nominated to administer oaths to the village, neighbourhood and tehsil councils’ mayors, chairmen and councillors on June 28. Muhammad Ishaq Khan Marwat, the district Election Commissioner Mansehra, according to notification, would administer the oath to the local government representatives of Mansehra and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils.

Ahmad Junaid Wahidi, the election Officer 1 Mansehra, would administer the oath to the local government representatives of Balakot tehsil.

Mohammad Hasrat Khan the Assistant Commissioner Oghi, according to the notification, would administer oath to the LG representatives of Oghi and Darband tehsils.

The tehsil municipal administrations of Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Baffa-Pakhal and Darband have been finalising preparations for holding the oath taking ceremonies at village, neighbourhood and tehsil councils.

Meanwhile, the village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen-elect have constituted a pressure group to get one of them elected as the convener of tehsil council or get extra funds for the city.

“We have set up a group of village and neighbourhood councils chairmen. And we will also contact the other chairmen to elect one of us as deputy mayor or commit extra funds for the city where people from across the district settled,” Basharat Ali Swati, the chairman of the Safada village council told reporters after the meeting held here on Sunday.

He said that most of the village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen, also the member of the tehsil council Mansehra, were elected independently and they could play an important role in the elections of the deputy mayor.