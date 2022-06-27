Rawalpindi roads fit for hurdle race

Rawalpindi : The condition of roads in Pindi is at its worse, with hundreds of potholes making the roads virtually impossible to drive. Many drivers are generally pretty relaxed persons. Not too much gets under their skin. But there are several stretches of roads in this city that make their blood boil. It makes them want to scream.

“When I enter the Ghouri Green Town Double Road and go up to Taanga Chowk I think this road can easily earn the top prize for having a number of potholes and virtually badly scarred spots. Every time the commuters enter this road, they start navigating through nightmarish tracks,” says Fizza Abbas.

“Every morning I drive along that road as I make my way to my office. In addition, every morning I cringe at my poor decision-making skills. As soon as I pass through the road depressions, I automatically think to myself, “Here I go again. If I am to let go of my steering wheel and let my car have free rein, I will end up stuck in one of the many potholes,” says Mehreen Zaidi.

“The rest of the city roads are not far behind as contractors fail to meet the civic body’s deadline to repair badly potholed roads. Every time the commuter enters the roads of the localities in the Chaklala area like Taj Abad, Faisal Town, Mangral Town, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Judicial Colony, etc., they start navigating through nightmarish tracks,” adds Mehreen.

“After driving over several years around Rawalpindi city, I was just wondering which road might have the dubious distinction of being the worst road here. There is no way you can allow the speedometer to hit the speed limit number on the treacherous roads,” says Mahjabeen Jafary.

“Potholed, steep, narrow, winding roads, high altitudes, and uneven surfaces make driving a challenge and can put a vehicle through rigors to which it is unaccustomed. The city residents have concluded that they can win the next hurdle race, wherever it is held,” says Nazish Naqvi.

“Their confidence stems from rigorous practice sessions they have undergone. Thanks to the apathy of the civic body towards giving a motorable road for the city residents, they have learned the art of maneuvering through craters and mounds the natural way,” adds Nazish.

“On a daily basis, we navigate city roads which are very similar to the hurdle race track and we have become adept in dealing with their worst conditions. In the rainy season, we wade through hell every day,” quips Batool Nusrat, a resident of Airport Housing Society and a businessperson.

Batool Nusrat adds, “Inconveniences are part of any road in the city. Until the completion of the abandoned projects of repairing the roads by the concerned authorities, the residents get to practice every day for the next hurdle race.”