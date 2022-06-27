2 killed, 4 wounded in clash over land dispute

Rawalpindi : In a gun battle between two real brothers rival groups on land dispute, at least two people were killed, four others shifted to hospital with multiple bullet injuries on Sunday, police confirmed.

The clash occurred at Harhpal falling in the jurisdiction of Chauntra police station when both real brothers – Jahangir and Bashir – sons of Ameer Dad opened firing with lethal weapons gunned down at least two persons and critically wounded four. The police have taken up the case and arrested wounded people under treatment in hospital.