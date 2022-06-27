SACM for promoting trade between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia

The businesspersons of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have significant opportunities to promote trade between the two brotherly countries, said Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, special assistant to chief minister (SACM) on investment and public-private partnership projects, on Sunday.

Qamar hoped that business-to-business meetings will provide a platform to Pakistani businesses to promote their products and services as well as explore new avenues of trade and investment in Saudi Arabia.

The SACM was talking to a high-profile trade delegation of Saudi Arabia at the head office of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), according to a communiqué released to the media.

The delegation was led by Fahad bin Muhammad Al-Bash, chairman of the Saudi-Pak Business Council. Qamar appreciated the efforts of the FPCCI for the promotion of bilateral trade between the brotherly countries.