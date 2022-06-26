Four terrorists killed in NW IBO

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed on Saturday by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the Dossali area, North Waziristan District.
As per ISPR’s news release, the terrorists were killed in a fire exchange, whereas weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them. “The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces,” it further added.
