Sunday June 26, 2022
National

Four terrorists killed in NW IBO

By APP
June 26, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed on Saturday by the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the Dossali area, North Waziristan District.

As per ISPR’s news release, the terrorists were killed in a fire exchange, whereas weapons and ammunition were also recovered from them. “The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces,” it further added.

