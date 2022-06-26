 
Sunday June 26, 2022
Extreme patterns

June 26, 2022

Global warming is a major problem that has affected all countries. People living in the Global South are most affected by extreme weather patterns even though their countries have a small share in global gas emissions.

But we have to make collective efforts to deal with the situation. The Ministry of Climate Change must educate people about the steps they can take to deal with the situation.

Sumayyah Ahmed

Lahore

