Extreme patterns

Global warming is a major problem that has affected all countries. People living in the Global South are most affected by extreme weather patterns even though their countries have a small share in global gas emissions.
But we have to make collective efforts to deal with the situation. The Ministry of Climate Change must educate people about the steps they can take to deal with the situation.
Sumayyah Ahmed
Lahore
Everywhere we look, we see worried faces that are unable to figure out how to run their households. Our country’s...
The first spell of the pre-monsoon rain has exposed the huge claims made by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab about...
Pakistan is facing an acute water shortage. I am a resident of Kahuta, a small city near Rawalpindi, Punjab. Residents...
Our leaders have learned nothing from past mistakes. Instead of creating a consensus and forging unity in national...
Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar has complained that the province’s government has allotted him...
This refers to the news report, ‘Covid cases rising at alarming rate’ . The fact that the coronavirus has not been...
Comments