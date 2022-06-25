Up to 100,000 cattle vaccinated against LSD

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has said that 100,000 cattle have been vaccinated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far against the lumpy skin disease (LSD)
Giving details about the steps taken to prevent the disease in cattle, he said the first case of lumpy skin in KP came to light on April 22 this year in Dera Ismail Khan.
He said a mobile app is being introduced in this regard through which, the public can register complaints of lumpy skin disease in cattle. The field staff teams, he explained, will entertain the request and reach the spot to vaccinate the cattle.
The special assistant said 150 field staff members have been trained in the LSD vaccination while they have also been provided 50 Mobile Veterinary Clinics. In addition, 56 check-posts have been set up.
