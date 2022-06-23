PPP to support PMLN candidates in by-polls

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced supporting PMLN candidates in the upcoming by-elections on 20 vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly. As per the election schedule, the by-elections will take place on July 17, 2022.

Pakistan People’s Party Provincial Minister Hassan Murtaza while addressing a joint press conference here on Wednesday said that Pakistan People’s Party has decided to support PMLN candidate on all 20 vacant seats in view of the country’s interest. Attaullah Tarar and Malik Ahmad Khan of PMLN were also present on the occasion.

The seats had fallen vacant after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-seated PTI’s dissident lawmakers for voting against party policy. PPP leader, however, clarified that both the parties will remain political rivals during the next general elections. He said the PPP’s candidates would withdraw their nomination papers for the upcoming by-elections. On his part, PMLN’s Malik Ahmad vowed that they would jointly inflict defeat on PTI during the upcoming by-polls on all the 20 seats.

Atta Tarar said that there have been coalition governments in Punjab and the Centre in the past and added that the consensus and unity will be maintained in future. He said that both the parties were united not only on the front of elections but also on the governance. Responding to a question, the PMLN minister warned that they would take strict action against those who will take the law into their hands.