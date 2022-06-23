Turkish court releases 71 cadets after failed coup

ANKARA: A Turkish court has overturned the convictions and released 71 cadets jailed for life for their alleged involvement in a 2016 coup attempt, a lawyer who follows the case closely said on Wednesday.
A total of 355 cadets were given life sentences for their alleged attempt to overthrow the government of then prime minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The coup was followed by sweeping purges in which tens of thousands lost their government jobs. Nearly 5,000 people have been convicted, with nearly 3,000 of them jailed for life.
