Gold falls Rs1,850/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs1,850 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs145,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs1,586 to Rs124,571.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $6 to $1,839 per ounce.

Silver rates stood the same at Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs1,337.44.

Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs4,500 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.